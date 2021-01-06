Taxpayers experiencing delays as some stimulus checks going to wrong bank accounts

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some Americans who use tax preparation services, like H&R Block or TurboTax, are experiencing issues receiving their second relief check. Some are even reporting their money is going to bank accounts they don’t recognize.

H&R Block is aware of the issue, reccommending it’s users call customer service agents are ready to help by phone and online.

TurboTax says it’s partnering with the IRS to get people their money as soon as possible.

People are discovering their missing or misplaced checks through the ‘get my payment’ tool on the IRS website.

Some of those taxpayers who had no issue getting the first $1,200 stimulus checks are still waiting for this most recent one.

Payments began last week, and the IRS said direct deposits would take several days to post but would be largely available by Monday.

Some Americans are getting paper checks or debit cards in the mail throughout January.

The IRS said because of the speed at which this round of payments was issued, some may have been sent to accounts that are closed or no longer active.

By law, banks receiving checks for people who no longer have accounts must return that money to the IRS.

The agency said, “while the IRS is exploring options to correct these payments, if you have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, you may claim the recovery rebate credit on your tax return.”

At this point, there is no measure of how many people have been impacted.