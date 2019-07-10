Tech worker charged with murder in death of college student

This undated photo provided by Kennedy Stoner shows herself, from left, posing with Mackenzie Lueck and Grace Peterson. Friends and mourners planned to remember Lueck, a Utah college student, Monday night who was missing for nearly two weeks before police arrested a man accused of killing her and burying her charred remains in his backyard. (Courtesy of Kennedy Stoner via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A tech worker accused in the disappearance and death of a Utah college student has been charged with murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Prosecutors filed the case Wednesday against 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi, who police say was the last person that Mackenzie Lueck communicated with before she disappeared on June 17.

District Attorney Sim Gill also said Lueck’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and her body was found with her arms bound behind her.

He did not discuss a possible motive.

The 23-year-old Lueck disappeared shortly after she returned from a trip to her California hometown for the funeral of her grandmother and took a Lyft from the airport to a park, where she met someone.

Police have said they found charred tissue in the backyard of Ajayi’s home in Salt Lake City and her body in a canyon 85 miles (138 kilometers) away.