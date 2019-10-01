Teen caught on camera pausing for national anthem

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHTM) — A North Carolina teen’s patriotic moment was caught on camera when he stopped in his tracks to pay respect to the country, WGHP-TV reports.

Jacob Pope, a Davidson High School football player, was walking to practice when he heard the national anthem playing in the distance at a girl’s softball game.

He stopped to honor the moment, not knowing a teacher was watching him, impressed by his respect.

“No one was there,” Pope told WGHP. “I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”

WGHP says Pope had no clue a teacher was in the parking lot, or that she took his picture or posted it on Facebook.

“She wanted to point out how special he was for doing something like that when no one was looking,” Jacob’s mother, Lauren Pope, told WGHP.

The photo has since gone viral on social media, earning over a thousand shares, likes and plenty of positive comments.

“They said God bless this boy. I know he’s been raised right. Amen. Awesome kid,” Pope said.

Jacob’s parents believe we can learn a lot from a solo act of patriotism.

“Character is what you do when no one is looking, he defines that,” said Lauren.