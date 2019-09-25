Teen football player declared brain-dead after collapsing during a game; organs will be donated

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WHTM) – WFTS reports 17-year-old Jacquez Welch, a football player for Northeast High School in Florida went down while making a group tackle and never got up Friday.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where doctors discovered a pre-existing, undiagnosed brain condition called arteriovenous malformation, or AVM.

They say he was born with the rare condition which is an abnormal connection between the arteries and veins in the brain. Doctors say the condition is nearly impossible to detect even in brain scans.

His mother said Monday he has a good heart and the injury has nothing to do with football.

Kirk Jobe, a neurosurgeon said,”It’s one of those things where it literally is a ticking time bomb in the head and there is no way to predict when something like this could happen.”

Dr. Jobe says playing sports can make AVM more likely to rupture blood vessels, but it’s so rare that it’s nearly impossible to prevent

“That would be completely unpredictable. He could have had this getting up on a Saturday morning and having breakfast,” Jobe said.

Making the situation even more heartwrenching for Welch’s friends who have spent months helping him get ready for college.

“I made him a college checklist. I knew what scholarships he might want to apply to. I was trying to help him just get there,” Akilah Aquil, Welch’s friend said.

Welch recently found out he was granted a full ride to Concordia University.

“I was just so proud of him,” Tory Larkins, Welch’s dad said.

Welch’s organs will be donated to help save the lives of seven people.

“‘Quez was a giving person, he would give to anyone and everyone if he had it. He wanted to do this and that’s why I’m doing this, ” Marcia Nelson, Welch’s mom said.