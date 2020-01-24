Teen pushing for next Super Bowl to be moved to Saturday

NEW YORK (WHTM) — A teen in New York doesn’t think having the Super Bowl on Sundays is practical, so he’s trying to change it.

Frankie Ruggeri. a 16-year-old says football fans must stay up pretty late on Sunday to watch the game, and it makes it hard to get up the next day, that’s why he started a petition on Change.org.

He’s asking people to get behind changing next year’s 2021 Super Bowl to a Saturday, and people seem to agree. More than 30,000 people have signed the petition, as of Friday morning.

Frankie claims that more people will watch, the NFL will get more money, and more people would travel to the game if it were on a Saturday.