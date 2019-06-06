Teens save elderly neighbor from fire

SAPULPA, Okla. (WHTM) — When a fire trapped a 90-year-old Oklahoma woman in her home, four teenage boys jumped into action.

Catherine Ritchie told Tulsa television station KTUL she was getting ready for bed a few weeks ago and returned from the bathroom to find her bed in flames. She said she tried to put out the fire but soon gave up and started feeling her way out of her smoke-filled home.

Her neighbors, ages 14 to 17, smelled the smoke and jumped into action. Fourteen-year-old Nick Byrd managed to get into the home through a back door and found Ritchie in a hallway, lost in the smoke.

“This young boy was right there. He picked me up and I said, ‘I can walk,’ and he said, ‘We’re getting out of here,'” Ritchie told the TV station.

Ritchie and the boys made it out safe. Firefighters stopped the flames before they spread but have not determined the cause.

Information from KTUL-TV