Teens will be tried as adults in fatal shooting of West Nashville musician

Decorrius Wright & Diamond Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two juveniles charged in the fatal shooting of a West Nashville musician last year will have their cases transferred to adult court, an attorney for one of the suspects confirmed Thursday, WKRN reports.

Mitchie Gibson, who represents Diamond Lewis, said Lewis and Decorrius Wright will both be tried as adults in the murder of Kyle Yorlets. The 24-year-old musician was shot and killed on Torbett Street in Feb. 2019.

Lewis was 15 and Wright was 16 at the time of the fatal shooting. Both were charged with criminal homicide.

Wright was also one of four juveniles who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville on the night of Nov. 30, 2019. He was captured Dec. 3 outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive.

