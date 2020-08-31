Temple University suspends in-person classes for two weeks amid COVID-19 spike

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Temple University is putting a two-week halt on in-person classes.

Test results over the weekend pushed the number of active cases at the school from 58 to 103.

Most of the people who tested positive have no symptoms.

The school president believes the new cases were caused by off-campus social gatherings.

