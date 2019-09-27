Tennessee woman gets flesh-eating bacteria at nail salon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) – A Knoxville woman is speaking out after she says a trip to the nail salon turned into a nightmare, WATE-TV reports.

Jayne Sharp developed flesh-eating bacteria after she says her thumb was nicked at Jazzy Nail Bar in February.

Doctors warned she could lose her arm or even her life.

“I was totally shocked that you could walk into a nail salon and have this happen to you,” Sharp said in an interview with WATE.

Sharp says just two hours after leaving the nail bar her thumb started throbbing and she developed flu-like symptoms.

She got it checked out and her nurse practitioner made sure to keep in touch, something Sharp credits with saving her life.

“I went home with a shot of some pain medicine and so I slept and so I really credit her and her care for waking me to see how I was feeling or I would have slept through the night and the doctors said if I hadn’t gotten to the ER when I did that I wouldn’t be here,” Sharp said.

Multiple surgeries later, she is now missing a chunk of her thumb.

WATE says what happened to her still feels like a blur but she’s got a daily reminder of what she went through and one she says serves as a learning experience for both salons and visitors.

“There are so many girls and guys that go to salons to get manicures and pedicures and they have no idea what can happen to them, often times through the day because I cannot feel everything with my arm and hand, I’m reminded of that horrible time, I’m grateful that I lived through it when some don’t,” Sharp said.

WATE reached out to the nail bar multiple times but the person answering the phone hung up.

WATE also reached out to the state department that inspects all salons annually and after complaints are filed, a spokesperson said they inspected “Jazzy Nails” at the time and did not find any violation.