Texas company using robots to create cheaper ventilators

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WHTM) — Ventilators can save the lives of coronavirus patients. Texas-based Sisu is about to use robots to start making a lower-cost version.
A team of 40 employees made a prototype based on a MIT project.
While most ventilators cost tens of thousands of dollars, this one will cost between $1,000 and $2,000. A nonprofit called “Air Boost” gave money to help create the affordable version.
Sisu is currently awaiting approval from the FDA. Once that happens — they expect to make 1,000 ventilators.
