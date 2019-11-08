Texas couple holds record as world’s oldest

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – What’s the secret to a long, healthy marriage?

John and Charlotte Henderson might be able to tell you. The Austin, Texas, couple was recently named the world’s oldest living married couple by Guinness World Records.

John and Charlotte have a combined age of 211 years. John is 106; Charlotte is 105. Married on December 15, 1939, they are approaching their 80th wedding anniversary.

They wed during the Great Depression. The hotel room for their honeymoon was only $7.

John and Charlotte met in a class at the University of Texas in 1934. Charlotte was studying to be a teacher; John played football for the Longhorns.

John Henderson also holds the title of world’s oldest living former UT football player. They have a tradition of attending at least one UT football game per season for the past 84 consecutive years.

Their love for UT and the Longhorns doesn’t end there. The Hendersons have lived at Longhorn Village, a retirement community for university staff and alumni.

The pair are reportedly happy and healthy, and attribute that to living life in moderation and being cordial to each other.