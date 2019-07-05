Texas police ID woman in video of ice cream licker

FILE – In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

LUFKIN, Texas (WHTM) – Police in East Texas say they have identified a young woman suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.

A short video posted to social media last week shows the woman laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer. Blue Bell Creameries said it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where “the malicious act of food tampering took place.”

Lufkin police announced Friday that the case has been solved.

“Our detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect and her boyfriend in the Blue Bell licking case. She is a juvenile from San Antonio tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family,” Lukin police said on their Facebook page.

Police will not release the young woman’s name because she is a juvenile. They said the case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and remains under investigation.

Blue Bell says the container that was “compromised” was found and removed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.