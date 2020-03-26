The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association launches digital card program elderly

A young Asian woman is writing on her leather-bound personal organizer on the wooden table indoors

This can be a lonely time for people in nursing homes with no one allowed to visit them.

The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association wants to spread some cheer so it launched “Alaska Caring Notes.”

Anyone can write notes, upload a drawing, or send a video to residents in nursing homes.

The association says it’s an easy thing to do that could make someone’s day.

“Write notes, film videos and then digitally upload them to our website. And then we distribute them to all the nursing homes as a way to encourage and kind of give that human touch to residents at this time where really visitors are not allowed in,” Jared Kosin, of Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association said.



Anyone can participate, just complete the online form with their name and message. Then the association will make sure it gets to an Alaskan nursing home.

Visit ashnha.com/alaska-caring-notes.