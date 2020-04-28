The Houston Zoo hand-raising baby monkey named Peter Rabbit

HOUSTON, Tx. (WHTM) — The Houston Zoo has welcomed a new male Schmidt’s red-tailed monkey, born to mother Njeri on April 10. In honor of Easter weekend, he was named “Peter rabbit.”

Peter is being hand-raised by zookeepers because he was too weak to hold onto his mom.

The zoo says on the morning of his birth, the keepers found Peter in mom’s arms; however, later that day he appeared weak and fell from his mom. The keeper team and vets suspect that Njeri may have low milk production. Peter was dehydrated and had low blood sugar and was given supportive treatments including subcutaneous fluids and sugar before putting him back with his mom.

Unfortunately, he quickly developed weakness again and Peter needed to be separated again from his mom for care.

During his medical check, the Zoo’s veterinarians discovered that he had a skull defect and took x-rays. These were sent to a radiologist and a human pediatric neurologist where it was confirmed that he had a skull fracture. The team made the decision to continue to hand-raise the infant so they can continue to monitor his head injury closely. It is unknown how he was injured.

The zoo says Peter seems perfectly healthy now. They are monitoring him closely, and hope to reunite mom and baby as soon as possible.

The Houston Zoo is home to six red-tailed monkeys including the new baby.