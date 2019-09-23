The incredible lengths a Washington couple went to find their missing dog

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – GMA reports a Washington couple and their 7-year-old border collie who went missing 57 days ago are reunited.

The couple, Verne and Carole King were vacationing in Montana with their dog Katie when she somehow escaped through an unlatched hotel door, according to GMA.

The New York Times reported they dropped everything to find her, even quitting work for the search and 57 days later they are reunited.

“When we got back at around 11:30, we looked around and we were both like–where’s Katie?,” Verne said in an interview with GMA.

The couple told GMA they searched for weeks and said they walked through thick brush and waterholes in the Montana wilderness.

By day 15 without Katie, they had set up traps and scents. By day 37, they decided it still wasn’t time to hang up the leash so they set up rescue teams.

Carole even quit her job as a postal carrier.

“I think it was the best decision I ever made to get my dog back. I mean, you can never lose part of them and –I just know that she was out there looking for me and I wasn’t going to give up. No matter what,” Carole said in an interview with GMA.

After 57 days of searching a tip from a nearby resident that a dog that looked like Katie was spotted.

The Kings and Katie never lost hope.