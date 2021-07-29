The sports card industry is booming, and one card just sold for $4.3 million

Patrick Mahomes plays quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Drafted in 2017, he has become one of the NFL’s most prolific superstars, and one of his biggest believers just spent $4.3 million on one of Mahomes’ one-of-a-kind rookie trading cards.

The card is from Panini America’s “National Treasures” set and features an NFL shield patch from Mahomes’ jersey alongside his autograph. The card is graded an 8.5/10 from Beckett Grading Services, which grades cards on a 1-10 point scale based on their condition. “One of One” is stamped on the front of the card, which means it’s the only version of that card in existence. Most people consider it to be Mahomes’ most special rookie card.

This sale shattered the record for a singular football card sale, previously set by a Tom Brady autographed rookie card which sold for $3.1 million in March.

PWCC, a consignment business that helps collectors sell their cards through their auction site, announced the sale Wednesday. The buyer was LJ’s Card Shop, based in New Albany, Ohio.

We just brokered a record-breaking $4.3 million private sale for a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 to LJ’s Card Shop.



This is the highest price ever paid for a football card! pic.twitter.com/CQ7rQ3MWW5 — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) July 28, 2021

Mahomes weighed in on the sale Wednesday, tweeting “My goodness” and a blown mind emoji.

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

The sports card industry saw a huge boom in 2020 when people were at home and spending their free time diving back into their nostalgia-filled hobbies.

eBay, a platform that many uses to buy and sell sports cards, reported that trading card sales were up 142% in 2020, with almost four million more cards sold in 2020 than the year before.

It’s still yet to be seen if the industry can sustain these prices, but this sale gives people a few more million reasons to believe the hype.