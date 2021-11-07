These are the most hated Thanksgiving foods, survey says

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – People will soon gather around the dinner table to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families, but not everyone will be excited about the dishes on the table.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The Vacationer, a travel website, surveyed 1,092 adults in the U.S. to find out which Thanksgiving foods they dislike the most – and the results are a little surprising.

Nearly 30% of those surveyed said they dislike turkey, while about 23% said they don’t care for stuffing or dressing. Check out the full list below.

Cranberry Sauce (29.92% dislike) Turkey (28.09% dislike) Sweet Potatoes or Yams (24.25% dislike) Green Bean Casserole (24.61% dislike) Stuffing or Dressing (23.42% dislike) Coleslaw (21.68% dislike) Ham (21.23% dislike) Pumpkin Pie (20.77% dislike) Mashed Potatoes (17.57% dislike) Macaroni and Cheese (14.73% dislike) Corn (13.82% dislike) Carrots (12.08% dislike)

The Vacationer also asked survey participants how many people they will have over for Thanksgiving this year. Nearly 37% said between five to nine guests, which was the top answer.