Three soldiers killed, three injured in training accident

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WHTM) — A training accident killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded three others Sunday morning at Fort Stewart near Savannah, Georgia.

Army officials say combat soldiers with the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division were in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it rolled over into water during a training event.

The military says six soldiers were riding in the vehicle around 3:20 a.m. during a scheduled training event.

Three of the soldiers in the accident were pronounced dead on-site and three were wounded and taken to Winn Army Community Hospital.

Two were treated and released and the third has been transferred to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the soldiers have not yet been released, pending identification of family members, according to base officials.