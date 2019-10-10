Three-year-old motivating millions

A proud 3-year-old’s inspiring message that his mom taught him is touching people all over.

The child, Ayaan was walking to school, wearing his backpack, and reciting the words his mother taught him at just 2-years-old.

The video catching the attention of millions.

What he says to himself over and over again, “I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.”

His mother, Alissa said she and his father, Alpha, have been telling their little boy he would grow to be anything he wants to be.

They say this was one of their first lessons more than a year ago.

One year later, the boy proudly declaring, “I’m smart. I’m blessed. I can do anything!”