Toddler saved after winds carry inflatable on Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WHTM) – A toddler was rescued in Lake Michigan after he drifted away from his family on an inflatable duck.

ABC News reports a woman had two kids on an inflatable duck. One child fell off and she grabbed them, but the other was still on the duck and drifted out of her reach.

As the mother shouted for help, the child went farther and farther from the shore Monday at Washington Beach in Michigan City, Indiana.

A man on a paddleboard raced toward the toddler, but then the duck flipped over. Eventually, a motorboat came to the rescue.