Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to host centennial ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va. (WHTM) — Arlington National Cemetery is inviting the public to participate in the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The event will take place November 9 and 10 with flower placement to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complimentary flowers will be provided to those wishing to walk on the plaza and pay respects by placing flower at the tomb.

Officials say this is a rare opportunity for the public to walk next to it, as it’s normally a privilege only given to the Sentinels of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Old Guard.”

It’ll happen rain or shine, and trams will be available free of charge.

Historians will also be available for questions and discussions with participants.

Click here to see more and register for the event, which is required.