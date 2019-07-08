Tornado touches down at NJ building, flips car

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WHTM) – A brief tornado that touched down in New Jersey Saturday afternoon aimed most of its fury at just one car.

WPVI-TV reports the EF-0 “landspout” twister touched down in a commercial warehouse parking lot in Mount Laurel Township, in Burlington County, then moved across the parking lot and overturned the car.

The tornado with winds up to 70 miles per hour then passed over the adjoining warehouse building where it caused minor roof damage. Portions of roof material were pulled back, causing the roof to bow. Two air conditioning units were torn off the roof.

The tornado then quickly dissipated before impacting anything else. No injuries were reported.