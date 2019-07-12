Tractor-trailer hangs off overpass on New Jersey highway

by: The Associated Press

(Mount Laurel Police Department)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) – An accident left a tractor-trailer hanging off an overpass on a highway in New Jersey.

Mount Laurel police say the truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 295 just after 3 a.m. Friday. The cab landed about 20 feet (6 meters) on the street below, but part of the trailer rested on the overpass.

WPVI-TV reports the driver is in stable condition with an arm injury.

The crash has caused traffic delays on I-295 north.

