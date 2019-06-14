Breaking News
Emergency crews searching for missing man in Cumberland County

Traffic is so bad in LA even hawks grab a ride

National

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
hawk car youtube 06132019_1560552697114.jpg-842137445.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are about 4 million people who live in Los Angeles. Everyone there complains about the traffic. 

It’s so bad even hawks grab a ride through LA.

A red-tailed hawk landed on a car’s hood and stayed there for 15 minutes, proven by a video taken June 13, 2019, and posted to YouTube by Matt Eddy.

The driver and her passenger can be heard laughing throughout the video as the hawk scowls, spreads his wings, walks across the windshield wipers and digs in. 

Eventually, the hawk flew off.

“We felt like Uber for hawks,” they posted at the end of the video. “Hope he gave us five stars.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss