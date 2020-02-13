Trash cans searched, cars towed in SC missing girl search

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Police say they’re searching trash cans and landfills, towing cars and even closing off a neighborhood to everyone except residents as they search for a 6-year-old girl last seen just after getting off the school bus in South Carolina.

Cayce Police say they haven’t ruled out any possibility in Faye Marie Swetlik’s disappearance Monday from her walking away from her house to being kidnapped to being harmed by a family member.

Authorities say the trash searches, towed cars and multiple searches of the girl’s home are all to make sure no piece of evidence is left behind.