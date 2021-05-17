Travel forecasters expect increase in Memorial Day weekend trips this year

(WHTM) — As COVID restrictions ease up, many people are feeling ready to hit the road.

AAA predicts a 60% increase in the number of people planning to travel for Memorial Day weekend compared to last year.

However, it’s still about six million people fewer than pre-pandemic numbers.

“People have been staying home for so long. A lot of people missing their vacations last year and people are ready to get some fun and some sun,” AAA Central Penn Public Relations Manager, Doni Lee Spiegel said. “Looking at online bookings, we know a lot of people are doing hotel and car reservations and a lot of road trips going on.

Whether you have the vaccine or not, masks are still required on planes, buses and trains.