Trial for men charged with plotting 9/11 set for 2021

WASHINGTON – Jan. 11, 2021 is the date set for the trial of five men charged with plotting the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that killed 2,976 people.

Of the five, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed is accused of being the mastermind behind the attacks with all five facing the death penalty if convicted.

The U.S. has charged the five with war crimes including terrorism, hijacking and nearly 3,000 counts of murder for their alleged roles planning and providing logistics for the plot.

The charge sheets list the names of the 2,976 people who died in the attacks.

The order also lays out a number of other deadlines in a case that has been bogged down in pretrial litigation since the five defendants were arraigned in May 2012.

This is the first time a trial date in the case has been set.

