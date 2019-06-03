Trump lands in UK, blasts London mayor in tweet

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LONDON (AP) – President Donald Trump has started his trip to Britain with an attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who says the U.S. leader should not be honored with a state visit.

Moments before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London, Trump tweeted that Khan was a “stone cold loser” who “by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London.”

Trump said Khan “should focus on crime in London, not me.”

In a newspaper column on Sunday, Khan said Trump was “one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat” from the far-right to liberal democracy.

Khan has been a frequent critic of Trump and gave permission for an inflatable blimp depicting the president as a screaming baby to be flown near Parliament during the president’s trip to the U.K. last year. Protesters plan to fly the blimp again during Trump’s three-day state visit.

Khan supporters call Trump racist for his attacks on London’s first Muslim mayor.