Trump seeks billions for NASA to land on moon by 2024

President Trump wants to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024, and his administration is seeking billions of dollars to get it done.

The White House released its annual budget request Monday, and it includes more than $25 billion for NASA in the 2021 fiscal year.

$12.4 billion of that is specifically earmarked for the moon landing program.

It’s not a sure thing that Congress will approve the request.

The budget proposal is, for the most part, a statement of the administration’s priorities.

However, Congress has generally funded NASA at or above the levels The White House requests.

NASA Chief Jim Bridenstine says said the moon mission will be a stepping stone for eventually exploring mars.