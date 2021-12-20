Trump sues New York attorney general

(The Hill) – Former President Trump filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in an effort to block her civil probe into his business.

Trump’s lawyers in the complaint attacked the investigation as an attempt to undermine him politically and charged James with violating the former president’s constitutional rights.

“The investigations commenced by James are in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals, but rather, are merely a thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates,” the complaint reads. “Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent.”

The lawsuit was first reported by The New York Times.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The move comes two years into James’s investigation into whether Trump’s business has illegally inflated its assets to attract investors and win tax breaks. The probe is being conducted parallel with a criminal investigation being carried out by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr. (D).