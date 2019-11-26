Trump to pardon turkeys ‘Bread’ and ‘Butter’ ahead of Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Two turkeys have been saved from our Thanksgiving table, but President Trump can only pardon one.

So he’s leaving the decision up the public, voting is taking place on twitter right now.

Which turkey should President Trump pardon at this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony—Bread or Butter? — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2019

Your choices are “Bread” and “Butter” two turkeys from North Carolina.

“Bread” loves bluegrass music, cheerwine, and college basketball, and its goal is to master aerial yoga.

“Butter” loves the bagpipes, sweet potato fries, and NASCAR, and its goal is to have a personal best in the turkey trot.

Trump will pardon the winner at 11 a.m. Tuesday during the traditional White House ceremony, and then they will both retire to the Gobblers Rest Farm in Virginia.