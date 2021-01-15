TSA Administrator releases statement regarding Inauguration Day preparations

David Pekoske, the administrator for the Transportation Security Administration, released a statement on Friday regarding their increased security efforts following the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol and in preparation for Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

In addition to increasing security efforts, the TSA continues to process names with law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough risk assessment, and to ensure that individuals who pose a threat to aviation are screened and potentially prohibited from boarding an aircraft.

“Leading up to, during and following the 2021 Inaugural events, TSA has an all-hands approach to secure our nation’s transportation networks including air, surface, rail, commuter trains, and transit hubs,” Administrator Pekoske said in a written statement.

While the TSA has deployed screening officers to assist U.S. Secret Service along the parade route on Inauguration Day–which has been done for prior Inaugurations–the administration has also deployed officers to all three airports in Washington, D.C.

The screening officers at the airports will assist with explosive detection, random gate screening, increased presence of Federal Air Marshals, and “additional Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response (VIPR) teams to provide greater security presence at certain rail transportation hubs.”

The TSA workforce, according to Pekoske, will continue their ongoing partnership with transportation system operators on local, state, and federal levels and will maintain their presence over the coming days to ensure safety and security throughout the nation.

According to Administrator Pekoske’s statement, “The TSA workforce stands ready to support those who stand watch across the Department of Homeland Security as well as law enforcement agencies at every level for as long as deemed necessary.”

The Federal Aviation Association announced on Wednesday their plans to step up enforcement against unruly passengers after “confrontations on flights to and from Washington, D.C., around the time of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.”