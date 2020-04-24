Tyson to close meat facility in Washington state for coronavirus testing

WALLULA, Wash. (WTHM) — The coronavirus has forced a meat facility in Washington State to shut down temporarily.

Tyson fresh meats says it is pausing production at its plant in Wallula. This after health officials say more than 100-plant workers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to KAPP- TV, the daughter of one worker says her father died from the virus.

Officials say they will work with the company to test more than 1,400 of its workers.

The employees are now being asked to self-isolate at home until results return.