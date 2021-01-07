U.S. Capitol Police Chief to resign following Capitol breach

Capitol police officers stand outside of fencing that was installed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat’s electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — According to a tweet sent by the Associated Press Thursday evening, the U.S. Capitol Police chief has announced his plan to resign effective Jan. 16.

Following the breach of the Capitol building by violent protestors in support of President Donald Trump, Chief Steven Sund said he and the Capitol Police department did not plan for the violent attack.

BREAKING: The head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Chief Steven Sund said that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. https://t.co/FAYKA7jC3C — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2021

According to the Associated Press, “three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.”

Despite offers to send FBI agents, as well, a defense official and two people familiar with the matter say the department turned down both opportunities for assistance.