WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — According to a tweet sent by the Associated Press Thursday evening, the U.S. Capitol Police chief has announced his plan to resign effective Jan. 16.
Following the breach of the Capitol building by violent protestors in support of President Donald Trump, Chief Steven Sund said he and the Capitol Police department did not plan for the violent attack.
According to the Associated Press, “three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.”
Despite offers to send FBI agents, as well, a defense official and two people familiar with the matter say the department turned down both opportunities for assistance.
TOP STORIES
- Chief of U.S. Capitol Police to resign after pro-Trump riots
- U.S. Capitol Police Chief to resign following Capitol breach
- Man seen leading rioters up stairs inside US Capitol ID’d as Iowa resident
- Pa. Republican objectors fail, Pa. votes certified, Biden to be 46th President
- Neil Sheehan, Pentagon Papers reporter, Vietnam author, dies