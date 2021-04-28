U.S. court rules ‘ghost gun’ plans causing ‘senseless violence’ in Pa. can be posted online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A federal appeals court has ruled that plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled “ghost guns” can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval according to the Associated Press.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the 2-1 decision was made Tuesday by the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Authorities have concerns about the increasing popularity of ghost guns, which generally lack serial numbers that can be used to trace them.

Most recently, Drug Task Force Investigators in York County, Pennsylvania seized a 9mm “ghost gun” with high capacity magazines among other illegally owned weapons and narcotics.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ghost guns were responsible in part for fueling gun violence in the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s largest gun show promoter went as far as banning the sale of ghost gun kits from its gun shows in March of 2021. Shapiro touted the deal made with Eagle Arms Productions that aimed to reduce violent crimes.

“Ghost guns are fueling the gun violence epidemic that takes the lives of Pennsylvanians every single day. Once these DIY homemade gun kits are in the wrong hands, in mere hours they become untraceable, fully operational firearms causing so much senseless violence,” said Shapiro.

President Joe Biden even took aim at gun violence announcing a series of executive actions combatting “ghost guns” and publishing “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

Lawmakers have faced increasing pressure to act on gun control after a string of mass shootings across the U.S.