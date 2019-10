BALTIMORE – US Representative Elijah Cummings has died.

His office said in a statement the congressman passed away around 2:45 Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore from complications of longtime health challenges.

Rep. Cummings was 68 years old.

He has served as the U.S. Representative of Maryland’s 7th district since 1996.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.