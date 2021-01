The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to more than 800,000 last week.

The Labor department says last week’s claims were down by 67,000 from the previous week. However, this figure is still higher than unemployment numbers before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy grew 4% from October to December 2020. But for all of 2020, the economy contracted 3.5% — the largest contraction in 74 years.