Uber pool service suspended in United States, Canada

Uber announced Monday it is suspending its pool service option in both the United States and Canada as concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to rise.

Pool allows you to split the cost of your ride with a stranger who is heading in a similar direction as you.

The vice president of the ride-share giant tweeted “Our goal at uber is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve.”

Uber sent an in-app message to their customers asking them to only travel when necessary to quote “make sure rides are available for those who truly need them.”