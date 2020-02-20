UK violinist plays while undergoing brain surgery

LONDON, U.K. (WHTM) — “Awake brain surgery” isn’t something you just see on your favorite medical TV drama.

Doctors say it happens more than you think, and recently, it happened in London at King’s College Hospital as Dagmar Turner played her violin.

This medical approach was taken to make sure the surgery didn’t impact her ability to play.

Having a patient awake during brain surgery has become a common tool used by neurosurgeons in order to preserve a patient’s brain function.

King’s College Hospital says Turner’s brain tumor was 90% removed without impairing her musical talent.

The hospital also says the 53-year old concert violinist has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

She should be able to return to her chair at the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra soon.