‘Unabomber’ moved to federal prison medical facility in North Carolina

(WHTM) — The man known as the “Unabomber” has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina.

Ted Kaczynski spent the past two decades in a federal supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings targeting scientists.

He is serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest. He has pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995