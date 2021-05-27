Unemployment filings reach a new pandemic low

(WHTM) — A new pandemic low in the number of Americans filing for unemployment has been reached. Last week, 406,000 individuals applied, which is half as many of the new claims filed in January.

Economists say we are getting much closer to normal. Weekly jobless claims “before” the pandemic were under 300,000.

Last week, on May 21, a new report from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported a slight increase in its unemployment rate.

The rate in Pennsylvania rose to 7.4% in April, but this number is half of what it was in April 2020.