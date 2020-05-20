United Airlines launches United CleanPlus in partnership with Clorox, Cleveland Clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United Airlines is introducing United CleanPlus: the company’s commitment to putting health and safety at the forefront of the entire customer experience, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness.

United CleanPlus brings together, Clorox and the country’s top medical experts, Cleveland Clinic, to inform and guide United’s new cleaning, safety, and social distancing protocols.

Some of the new safety measures include touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, sneeze guards, mandatory face coverings for crew and customers, and giving customers options when flights are more full.

Clorox products will be used at United’s hub airports and medical experts from the Cleveland Clinic will advise on new technologies, training development, and quality assurance programming.

“Safety has always been our top priority, and right now in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, it’s our singular customer focus,” said United CEO, Scott Kirby, in a video message to customers today. “We recognize that COVID-19 has brought cleanliness and hygiene standards to the front of customers’ minds when making travel decisions, and we’re not leaving a single stone unturned in our pursuit to better protect our customers and employees.”

Clorox is working closely with United to enhance the airline’s cleaning program, redefine disinfection procedures and equip customers with amenities at select locations that help support a healthier and safer environment throughout their travel journey. Clorox products will first roll out at United’s hub airports in Chicago and Denver and will be used in the gate and terminal areas, with additional locations to follow.

“We’re proud Clorox will play a role in United CleanPlus to enhance people’s safety when they travel,” said Benno Dorer, chair and CEO, The Clorox Company. “Connecting the world more safely, when possible, is an important part of our recovery as a society. Together we are helping people when they travel for work or pleasure. We look forward to working with United to explore more ways to help keep their customers healthy during their travel experience.”

The United CleanPlus commitment to customers is already happening throughout the travel journey across the United network in a number of ways. To date, United has implemented more than a dozen new policies and procedures aligned with United CleanPlus that are designed with health and safety in mind, including:

In Airport Lobbies:

Reducing touchpoints by temporarily shutting down self-service kiosks and beginning to roll out, in select locations, touchless kiosks that allow customers to print bag tags using their own device to scan a QR code

Actively promoting social distancing with enhanced signage, including a 6 ft. rule at the ticket counters which allows for minimal contact between agents and customers

Deploying sneeze guards at key interaction points, including at our check-in counters

At the Gate:

Boarding fewer customers at a time to allow for more distance during the boarding process, minimizing crowding at the gate and jet bridge

Asking our customers to self-scan their boarding passes at our gate readers

Equipping our employees with disinfecting products available so they can disinfect high-touch areas including armrests and handrails

In the United Clubs:

Protective sneeze guards installed at credentialing desks and customer service positions to minimize contact between guests and team members

Enhanced safety and well-being of team members by requiring the use of personal protective equipment

Increased the frequency of cleaning of high-touch surfaces and equipping team members with disinfectant cleaning products

Removed seating at the bar area to actively promote physical distancing

Pre-packaged food and beverages available only at the bar area to reduce customer touch points

Onboard Aircraft:

Beginning May 22, United will introduce an “all in one” economy snack bag that replaces the economy beverage and complimentary snack choice service on domestic flights scheduled 2 hours and 20 minutes or more. This bag will include a wrapped sanitizer wipe, an 8.5 oz. bottled water, a Stroopwafel and a package of pretzels

Enhancing cabin sanitization including electrostatic spraying, which will happen before every flight starting this June

Requiring all employees and customers on board to wear a mask or face covering, helping protect each other

Supplying individually wrapped hand sanitizer wipes to customers as they board

Limiting advance seat selections where possible and allowing customers to take alternative flights when we expect a flight to operate over 70% capacity

Behind the Scenes:

Implementing employee temperature checks before the start of their workday, better safeguarding their health as well as their teammates’ and customers’

Employees are producing hand sanitizer that is being used throughout the airline

For more information on United CleanPlus visit United.com/CleanPlus

