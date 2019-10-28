United Airlines to add bigger overhead bins

CHICAGO, Ill. (WHTM) — United Airlines says it’s boosting the size of its overhead bins.

The company announced Friday that it plans to add bigger overhead bins on most of its planes.

United says the new, larger bins will provide enough space for one bag per passenger on domestic flights.

They’ll start adding bins on older planes next year and hope to have the feature on 80-percent of its fleet by 2023.

The airline is hoping the move will improve the boarding process and take some of the stress out of travel.