Upper Merion wife-killer Rafael Robb to pay further reparations

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Former University of Pennsylvania economics professor Rafael Robb, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in the death of his wife, has reached a settlement with her estate.

Ellen Robb was killed at their suburban Philadelphia home, while opening presents, during an argument about divorce.

Robb had so severely beaten her that investigators first thought Ellen’s head had been cracked open by a shotgun blast, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Pottstown Mercury reports that the former University of Pennsylvania economics professor Rafael Robb agreed to relinquish 75% of his nearly $3 million in investment and pension assets to satisfy a judgment against him.

Her family won a $124 million judgment against Rafael Robb in a civil suit over her death. Last week’s deal settled that judgment.

Ellen Robb had retained a divorce lawyer and was planning to move out when she was killed by her husband.

Robb told police he came home to find the house burglarized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.