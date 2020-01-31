US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday

MIAMI (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal paid tribute to his friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant,with one of their shared favorite hobbies: music.

O’Neal, who moonlights as DJ Diesel, brought his carnival-themed event “Shaq’s Fun House” to Miami on Friday night ahead of the Super Bowl, telling the audience: “Put your cellphone lights on. We gone light this (expletive) up one last time for Kobe Bryant.”