US House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously passed legislation to make certain acts of animal cruelty a federal felony.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act is an expansion of the 2010 Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, which made the creation and distribution of animal crushing videos illegal but allowed the cruelty itself to go unpunished.

The measure approved Tuesday would make it a federal crime to torture an animal “in the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States” and in cases where acts of intentional cruelty affect interstate or foreign commerce.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who co-sponsored a companion bill in the Senate, said the legislation would ensure that people found guilty of torturing animals face felony charges, fines, and up to seven years in prison.

“People who intentionally harm animals are among the most depraved individuals in our society and must be punished,” Toomey said in a statement.

The House bill is awaiting consideration in the Senate. Toomey said he is hopeful for enactment because the Senate approved the legislation unanimously in the last two sessions of Congress.

The 2010 law made it a crime to create or distribute a video that depicts “nonhuman mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians” being “intentionally crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury,” provided that such video is “obscene,” and provided the creation or distribution is done in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

