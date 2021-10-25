US Postal Service increasing capacity nationwide to meet holiday demand

(WHTM) — The US Postal Service is announcing big changes in hopes of getting deliveries out on time for the holiday season.

It comes amid the global shipping crisis and a shortage of workers across the US economy that shows no sign of letting up. It’s now increasing capacity in order to handle 35% more daily packages. The Postal Service is adding 45 new facilities, 112 new sorting machines, and 40,000 seasonal workers. When thinking about holiday shopping, experts say getting products early will be a huge advantage.

“The supply chain logjam has created uncertainty of when the products will be received by the merchant when they ship,” President of SJ Consulting Group, Satish Jindel said.

Another issue behind the crisis is a severe shortage of truck drivers. Some companies are now offering annual salaries of $110,000 with a $15,000 signing bonus.