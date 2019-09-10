US set to solemnly pay respects regarding 9/11

NEW YORK (WHTM) – Americans are commemorating 9/11 with ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to “never forget” and rising attention to the terror attacks’ extended toll on responders.

A crowd of victims’ relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon while Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

18 years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, the nation still grapples with the aftermath at ground zero.

The attacks’ aftermath is still visible, having changed airport security checkpoints and in Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America’s longest war.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes rammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Shanksville field on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.