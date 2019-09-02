Utah company bringing augmented reality shopping to life

UTAH (WHTM) – There are some drawbacks to only seeing pictures of products while online shopping. CNN reports on how a Utah tech company is looking to use augmented reality to bring shopping to life.

When shopping online, there’s always the risk that what you buy isn’t what you had in mind Whether its clothes, furniture, tech or toys, the two-dimensional picture only goes so far.

Now Jon Cheney and his company ‘Seek’ are trying to change that.

Jon Cheney/CEO, Seek told CNN, “When you’re shopping for something online you already, you’re used to clicking on a picture or video, something to help visualize it.”

Augmented reality like this is making its mark by adding an extra layer of confidence when buying on the web.

“This takes it to the next level. It lets you see what it looks like in your life and it makes a big difference in knowing that when you’ve ordered this expensive kitchen table online that you’ve made the right decision,” Cheney said.

CNN says the great thing about AR is that it already comes on the newer Android and Apple phones.

Thane Brimhall/ Chief Technology Officer, Seek said, “Google and Apple provide a lot of the hard lifting that we use.”

CNN said for websites that have the tech, you would just click on the photo and then select the AR view to let you see if things like a couch or table will fit in your home.

Cheney said, “This even helps in the store. We actually work right now with Walmart and Walmart has in-store QR codes that somebody can just scan and see a product out of the box. What’s it going to look like when it’s set up?”

Seek isn’t just working with big retailers. The company’s AR work is also being used by animal shelters to let people get a better look at the animal they’re thinking of adopting.

Cheney said, “We believe that through augmented reality, people can create a better experience upfront, make better decisions and therefore avoid all the headaches associated with a bad purchase.”

Seek says it’s working with Vans to use AR for measuring shoe sizes.

“There’s lots of really interesting things that are going on in that space right now,” Brimhall said.

The company’s CEO told CNN he thinks they’ll have that feature up and running in a year or two.

–

Information from CNN