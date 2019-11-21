Utah ski resort training ski patrol puppy

SNOWBIRD, Utah. (WHTM) — Skiers and snowboarders love the snow but, so do dogs, and there’s one cutie in Snowbird Utah who wants to save some lives.

KSTU says Gator is just nine weeks old and she will be joining five other patrol dogs at Snowbird Resort.

“They are excited to please and they’re great searchers. She’s already sitting and healing and it’s just really cool to see the pup progress,” Tina Biddle, Snowbird Ski Patrol Director said to KSTU.

Biddle says that in just a year and a half Gator will be fully trained and ready to take on the real search.

“As the dog gets older, we do scenarios. We’ll do practice searches where we will bury people under the snow. And we will get the dog all excited and we will do a search. The dogs can cover so much area in such a quick amount of time, their noses are amazing,” Biddle said.

KSTU says Patrol dogs are tested every year to keep their ‘a-level’ status. Once they reach the age of eight or nine they usually drop down to a level ‘b’ which means they can stay at the ski area and do searches but they won’t go on a backcountry rescues.

But for now, Gator has a long journey ahead of her.

Ski resorts are already opening this week as the weather continues down its frigid track.